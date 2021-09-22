Two boys fall ill after drinking expired soft drinks in New Washermenpet

Police close shop and book the owner

Two boys on Monday fell ill after consuming expired soft drinks in New Washermenpet. The police and personnel from the Food Safety Department conducted an inquiry into the incident after collecting the samples from the shop that sold the products.

The police identified the victims as Lakshmana Sai, 6, from New Washermenpet, and his cousin Omeshwar, 8, both of whom had soft drinks for ₹10 at a nearby shop. Immediately after, the boys vomited blood and felt dizzy. Relatives took them to the Government Stanley Hospital, and they were admitted in an intensive care unit. The police closed the shop and registered a case against the owner.

The officials of the Department of Food Safety collected samples of the drinks. Expired drinks, curd and snacks were seized from the shop.

P. Sathishkumar, designated officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai, said, “We have collected samples and have sent them to a lab in Guindy for analysis. A wholesaler in the city distributed the drinks manufactured in Krishnagiri. We have asked the manufacturer to recall the batch of bottles immediately.”