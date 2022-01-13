Two boys fall from bike, run over by van

CHENNAI

13 January 2022 00:41 IST

Two boys, who were travelling with their parents on a motorbike, were run over by a van after they were thrown off the bike that hit a tricycle near Maduravoyal on Wednesday.

The police said the victims were identified as Kaushik, 2, and Athiran, 4, both sons of M. Selvam and S. Sumalatha. The accident occurred while the family was returning home from a relative’s house. Mr. Selvam was driving the bike, his wife was on the pillion and their two sons were sitting on the fuel tank.

Van driver P. Ramaiah from Tenkasi has been detained.

Advertising

Advertising