Two boys electrocuted in Sholavaram while playing near pump shed 

December 16, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

It was raining intermittently, and the boys were playing near a pump shed when they inadvertently touched an iron rod near the shed. They were instantaneously electrocuted

The Hindu Bureau

Two boys, aged 12 and 10 years, were electrocuted while they were playing near a motor pump shed in an agricultural field in a village near Ponneri in Tiruvallur district on Saturday.

Police said the boys Viswa, 12, and his brother Surya, 10, were studying seventh and sixth standard in a government school. Their parents Munusamy and Jeeva are daily wage labourers and residents of Kanniyampalayam in Gnayiru village near Ponneri.

While it was raining intermittently, the boys ventured out from their house and were playing near a pump shed. They inadvertently touched an iron rod near the shed and were instantaneously electrocuted. Others who were around at the time rushed and snapped the power supply. They, then alerted the police.

The Sholavaram police recovered the bodies and sent them to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

