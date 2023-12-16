GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two boys electrocuted in Sholavaram while playing near pump shed 

It was raining intermittently, and the boys were playing near a pump shed when they inadvertently touched an iron rod near the shed. They were instantaneously electrocuted

December 16, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two boys, aged 12 and 10 years, were electrocuted while they were playing near a motor pump shed in an agricultural field in a village near Ponneri in Tiruvallur district on Saturday.

Police said the boys Viswa, 12, and his brother Surya, 10, were studying seventh and sixth standard in a government school. Their parents Munusamy and Jeeva are daily wage labourers and residents of Kanniyampalayam in Gnayiru village near Ponneri.

While it was raining intermittently, the boys ventured out from their house and were playing near a pump shed. They inadvertently touched an iron rod near the shed and were instantaneously electrocuted. Others who were around at the time rushed and snapped the power supply. They, then alerted the police.

The Sholavaram police recovered the bodies and sent them to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.