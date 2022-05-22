Two boys drown near Tirupattur

Two boys drowned in a lake at Irunapattu village near Tirupattur town on Sunday. Police said nine-year-old P. Prabhakaran, along with his father K. Prathiban, came to his grandmother’s house in Irunapattu village on Saturday. Along with his friends, Prabhakaran went fishing in the lake on Sunday morning. His neighbour R. Udayakumar, 11, and his younger brother R. Saravanan, 9, also joined them.

One after the other, the boys went into the lake to catch fish with a large cotton cloth. However, Prabhakaran and Udayakumar drowned. After the others raised an alarm, residents rushed to the lake and rescued the boys, who were shifted to the government hospital in the village, where doctors declared them dead. The bodies were kept in the hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered by Kurisilapattu police.