Two boys drown in lake in Chennai’s Selaiyur

December 31, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two boys drowned in the Madambakkam lake near Selaiyur on Saturday, December 30, while they had gone for fishing.

The victims have been identified as Chandran, 12 and Darshan, 6 who were studying in class VI and class I respectively in Tambaram and were residents of ALS Nagar in Selaiyur.

Since it was a holiday on Saturday, the boys went for fishing in the lake. They accidentally stepped into the lake and struggled to stay afloat. People who heard their cries quickly reached the spot and attempted to rescue them.

Later, their bodies were retrieved by Fire and Rescue Services personnel and a few local youth. The bodies were sent to the Government hospital, Chrompet for autopsy.