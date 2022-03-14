Two booked under POCSO Act in Chengalpattu

Special Correspondent March 14, 2022 22:05 IST

Special Correspondent March 14, 2022 22:05 IST

A clip of 17-year-old girl alleging rape and excommunication by her village had gone viral

A clip of 17-year-old girl alleging rape and excommunication by her village had gone viral

A day after a clip of a minor girl claiming sexual assault and excommunication by her relatives in a village near Kalpakkam went viral, the Chengalpattu district police on Monday said they had registered two cases under the POCSO Act in connection with the crime. One case was against the accused named by the victim in the video and another against her brother for allegedly raping a minor girl a year ago. In the video, the 17-year-old girl alleged that she and her younger sister were ostracised from the village because they complained about the sexual assault by some of her relatives, who lived in the village. When they went to the All Women Police Station, Mamallapuram, they were not properly treated by personnel, she alleged. Chengalpattu District Superintendent of Police P. Aravindhan said two cases were registered and no arrest was made yet. The officer also appealed to people not to share the video on social media “as it reveals the identity of the minor girl.”



Our code of editorial values