ADVERTISEMENT

Two bodies recovered from the Adyar near Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge

August 23, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The bodies have been sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem

The Hindu Bureau

The police, with the help of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel, recovered two bodies from the Adyar near Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge on Tuesday. They suspect them to be cases of suicide.

The police identified one victim as Samraj, 52, of Urur Kuppam, who had health issues. Following information from the public, the TNFRS personnel on Tuesday searched for the body in the river under Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge and recovered it.

They also recovered another body, which was identified as Harish Sharma, 55, of Kotturpuram. The bodies were sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US