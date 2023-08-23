Two bodies recovered from the Adyar near Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge

August 23, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police, with the help of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel, recovered two bodies from the Adyar near Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge on Tuesday. They suspect them to be cases of suicide.

The police identified one victim as Samraj, 52, of Urur Kuppam, who had health issues. Following information from the public, the TNFRS personnel on Tuesday searched for the body in the river under Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge and recovered it.

They also recovered another body, which was identified as Harish Sharma, 55, of Kotturpuram. The bodies were sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)