HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two bodies recovered from the Adyar near Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge

The bodies have been sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem

August 23, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police, with the help of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel, recovered two bodies from the Adyar near Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge on Tuesday. They suspect them to be cases of suicide.

The police identified one victim as Samraj, 52, of Urur Kuppam, who had health issues. Following information from the public, the TNFRS personnel on Tuesday searched for the body in the river under Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge and recovered it.

They also recovered another body, which was identified as Harish Sharma, 55, of Kotturpuram. The bodies were sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.