Two blue ticks to lake volunteering

In continuation of the work started sometime ago, both the lakes will go through a weed removal exercise this weekend. Between the two lakes, the restoration work has involved the participation of voluntary organisations, residents and even students of an educational institution.

The work could be sustained largely because of regular sharing of information on WhatsApp groups, one for Selaiyur lake and another for Nalla Eri. Both groups also exchange notes, a process that has little hindrance, as many members of each group are part of the other as well.

Besides, members of these groups conduct regular offline meetings and mobilise volunteers. In fact, on May 19, the Selaiyur Lake Restoration Forum will be conducting a meeting, where residents can weigh in with there suggestions on what could be done for Selaiyur lake.

What is significant about the restoration of Nalla Eri is how residents of MES Road, from where the waterbody is just a hop, skip and a jump away, have been functioning as a monitoring group. They have teamed up with the voluntary organisation Sabari Green Foundation to improve the lake.

Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee, head, Nalla Eri Rejuvenation Forum, says, “Soon, steps will be taken to desilt and deepen the waterbodies and strengthen the bunds.”