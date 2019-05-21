Chennai

Two blue ticks to lake volunteering

A volunteer at work. Photo: Special Arrangement

A volunteer at work. Photo: Special Arrangement  

more-in

This weekend marks the 24th on the Selaiyur lake clean-up calendar, and 12th on Nalla Eri’s; volunteers stay connected through a social-media tool

In continuation of the work started sometime ago, both the lakes will go through a weed removal exercise this weekend. Between the two lakes, the restoration work has involved the participation of voluntary organisations, residents and even students of an educational institution.

The work could be sustained largely because of regular sharing of information on WhatsApp groups, one for Selaiyur lake and another for Nalla Eri. Both groups also exchange notes, a process that has little hindrance, as many members of each group are part of the other as well.

Besides, members of these groups conduct regular offline meetings and mobilise volunteers. In fact, on May 19, the Selaiyur Lake Restoration Forum will be conducting a meeting, where residents can weigh in with there suggestions on what could be done for Selaiyur lake.

What is significant about the restoration of Nalla Eri is how residents of MES Road, from where the waterbody is just a hop, skip and a jump away, have been functioning as a monitoring group. They have teamed up with the voluntary organisation Sabari Green Foundation to improve the lake.

Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee, head, Nalla Eri Rejuvenation Forum, says, “Soon, steps will be taken to desilt and deepen the waterbodies and strengthen the bunds.”

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2019 4:37:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/two-blue-ticks-to-lake-volunteering/article27194332.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story