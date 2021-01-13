Two BJP functionaries held for creating ruckus at eatery in Chennai

Ice House Police on Wednesday arrested two BJP functionaries for allegedly creating ruckus at an eatery and threatening the owner when he demanded money from them.

Police sources said three persons came on bikes to an eatery, which is run by Mohammed Abubucker, 50, on Muthiya Street under the Ice House Police Station limits. It was closing time by the time they reached the shop on Monday night. The three, who were drunk asked the staff of the eatery to give them food. When they refused to because the shop was closed, they started a quarrel. Following this, the staff prepared food for them. After having eaten the food, they refused to pay the bill and threatened Abubukcer. They also threatened to call the PA of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and to trigger a communal riot.

A video of them creating ruckus went viral over social media and on a complaint from Abubucker, Ice House police registered a case and arrested Baskaran, 30 and Purushothaman, 32. The police have launched a manhunt to nab Surya who is absconding.