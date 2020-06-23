Two bikers held for injuring inspector

The Secretariat Colony police on Tuesday arrested two motorcycle-borne youth for injuring a traffic police inspector at Kellys here when he tried to stop them.
The youth were riding the bike in a rash manner in Ayanavaram. The police tried to stop them, but the youth sped away. When the police at Kellys signal stopped them, the youth dashed their bike on inspector Kumaran. In the impact, he fell and was injured. The police managed to nab the two, whose names were given as Jayakumar, 19, of Villivakkam and Vijay, 19, of Kolathur.
Tobacco products seized
The Avadi Tank Factory police on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old man for selling banned chewable tobacco products. The police said the suspect Arumugasamy, 45, was selling the banned substance from his shop at Bangarupettai near Veerapuram. The police also seized ₹3 lakh worth gutka products from the shop.
