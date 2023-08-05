Two bank managers among three arrested for fraud

August 05, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday arrested three men, including two bank managers, for allegedly colluding and defrauding a bank by sanctioning loans to nine persons based on fabricated documents.

The arrested men have been identified as S. Kumar alias Sumanth Kumar, 45, of Porur, a key suspect in fraud, Thutupalli Ravindra, 51, and S. Raja Ranjith Kumar, 42 who were working with Bank of Baroda, said the CCB.

Last Tuesday, the CCB arrested eight persons, including three women, for allegedly defrauding South Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda by taking loans totalling ₹12 crore with fabricated land documents. The police identified them as B. Mala, 21, of Adhanur, P. Balakrishnan, 47, of Guduvanchery, S. Vignesh, 32, of Ambattur, V. Muthuselvan, 44, his wife Sivaranjani, 37, V. Srinivasan, 46, his wife Sankareshwari, 40, of Korattur and K. Sivaraj, 41, of Kerala.

The police said the borrowers had mortgaged plots situated at M.G. Nagar in Adhanur which were developed by K.C. Bose, who ran a construction firm. As per norms of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), each part should be allotted a specific area for the construction of roads and parks for public use. The plots were thus donated to the Adhanur panchayat through gift deeds between 1989 and 1990.

Bose and others allegedly created fake DTCP layout approvals and submitted the documents of the plots that were already donated to the panchayat to the suspects. They availed availed of loans in the name of fake companies and cheated the banks to the tune of altogether ₹12 crore, said the police.

