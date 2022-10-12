Two bands to perform for ‘Korea Week’ in Chennai on October 17, 21

‘ID’ concert will be on October 17 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Hall while ‘Duobud’ will give a performance at The Music Academy on October 21

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 12, 2022 17:42 IST

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, in partnership with the Korean Culture Centre in New Delhi and InKo Centre, Chennai, will celebrate ‘Korea Week’ from October 17 to 21.

The Korean band “ID” will perform at the Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chennai, on October 17 at 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Korean Cultural Center in New Delhi, the band is visiting Chennai after its show in Delhi on Octover 15. The band’s music encompasses the powerful energy and unique timbre of Korean winds, based on the Korean musical element of folk songs and nursery rhythm.

“Duobud”, another Korean band, sponsored by the Consulate General and InKo Centre, will present a feisty, stirring blend of string and percussion on October 21 at 7 p.m. at The Music Academy, T.T.K Road. Both performances will be open to the public, and seating will be on a first-come-first-served basis. 

The Consulate General will be holding a reception at ITC Grand Chola Hotel celebrating the Korean National Foundation Day on October 20 and  Duobud will  perform for the invited guests on that day as well.

For enquiries, email enquiries@inkocentre.org or call 044-24361224

