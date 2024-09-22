ADVERTISEMENT

Two autorickshaw drivers held for assault near Central Railway Station 

Published - September 22, 2024 02:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Periamet police have arrested two autorickshaw drivers for assaulting each other over a dispute in getting customers near Central Railway Station.

Police said one G.Mani of Pallavan Salai was driving an auto for livelihood. On Friday evening, he was waiting with his auto for customers near Central Railway Station. Two other auto drivers — Praveen and Murali — picked a quarrel with him over getting customers for a ride. The duo assaulted him using wooden logs and Mani who was injured in the assault was admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Based on a complaint, the police arrested S.Praveen, 29 of Puliyanthoppu and M.Murali, 49 of Pallavan Salai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US