Two autorickshaw drivers held for assault near Central Railway Station 

The Periamet police have arrested two autorickshaw drivers for assaulting each other over a dispute in getting customers near Central Railway Station.

Police said one G.Mani of Pallavan Salai was driving an auto for livelihood. On Friday evening, he was waiting with his auto for customers near Central Railway Station. Two other auto drivers — Praveen and Murali — picked a quarrel with him over getting customers for a ride. The duo assaulted him using wooden logs and Mani who was injured in the assault was admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Based on a complaint, the police arrested S.Praveen, 29 of Puliyanthoppu and M.Murali, 49 of Pallavan Salai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.