Two Australian Navy ships dock at Chennai Port

Two Royal Australian Navy ships — HMAS Success and HMAS Parramatta — arrived at Chennai Port on Thursday. The ships will join HMAS Canberra and HMAS Newcastle in Visakhapatnam for the third edition of AUSINDEX 19 — the biennial, bilateral exercise — from April 2-16.

HMAS Success is an Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment vessel capable of replenishment at sea of other RAN vessels, while HMAS Parramatta is a long range frigate capable of air defence, surface and undersea warfare, surveillance, reconnaissance and interdiction.

More than 1,000 Australian Defence Force personnel will work together with their Indian counterparts on naval manoeuvres and military training activities, according to a statement.

‘Growing partnership’

AUSINDEX 19 would focus on anti-submarine warfare and would see Australia’s largest defence force deployment in India, it added.

“This exercise is part of the strong and growing Australia-India strategic partnership. Australia and India are working together to promote peace and prosperity based on our shared values and interests in a stable, secure, rules-based and inclusive India-Pacific (region),” Ms. Harinder Sidhu, Australia’s High Commissioner to India said in a statement.

“Australia clearly sees India in the top tier of our international relationships. With both countries having extensive maritime zones in the Indian Ocean and significant maritime capabilities, it makes sense for Australia and India to do more together to ensure the Indian Ocean remains inclusive,” she added.

Captain Simon Bateman - Captain, Royal Australian Navy, Australian Defence Adviser to India and Susan Grace – Australian Consul General in Chennai, Captain Darren Grogan, Commanding Officer, HMAS Success and Commander Troy Van Tienhoven, Commanding Officer, HMAS Parramatta were present.