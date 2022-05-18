Two attacked in public view in two days as gang wars escalate in city

Financier dies in a murderous assault in Aminjikarai; a juvenile is battling for life in hospital

Two persons were attacked in public by two gangs in the last two days in the city. While one died, the other, a juvenile who wrote his school exam, is battling for life in a hospital.

S. Arumugam, financier and real estate broker of Choolaimedu, was murdered by a six-member gang in Aminjikarai on Wednesday. He was returning home on a two-wheeler for lunch around 1.30 p.m. when the gang waylaid him near Pulla Avenue.

The realtor sustained serious head injuries and was lying in a pool of blood on the road for sometime as seen in a clip which shows a person fleeing the spot on a two-wheeler. Arumugam was rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he died. Senior police officials visited the spot. The Aminjikarai Police have registered a case.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal has formed special teams to nab the killers. The Joint Commissioner is camping at Aminjikarai police station to monitor the investigation, the police said.

Juvenile attacked

A juvenile, who had come out of the Government Observation Home for taking the public exam, was attacked by a gang on Tuesday in front of his father on the road. His father rushed him to the Government Royapettah Hospital and later to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he is under treatment.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection.

A police official of the Ice House station said the 17-year-old, a resident of Avvai Shanmugam Salai in Royapettah, was sent to the Government Observation Home in connection with a murder recently. He had taken the court’s permission to write the public exam on Tuesday. When he came out of a private school on V.M. Street after writing the exam, a five-member gang attacked him.

The Ice House police have arrested Jayaram of Triplicane and Karthik of Royapettah in connection with the attack. The police are searching for the other three members of the gang.

The CCTV footage of the attack went viral on social media.