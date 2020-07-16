Two asphyxiated while clearing sewage channel

Two workers were asphyxiated when they entered a sewage channel to remove blockage in Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board flats at Seenivasapuram, Pattinampakkam, on Wednesday evening.
The victims have been identified as Nagaraj, 38, and Saheen Shah, 32, of Seenivasapuram. According to the police, the sewer line was clogged for sometime here. Despite the residents complaining to the authorities, no one had turned up.
One of the residents engaged the duo to remove the block. One of them entered an eight-foot deep channel and collapsed first. On seeing him, the other person climbed down to rescue him but he also was asphyxiated. The residents tried to rescue the duo but failed.
Personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services in Mylapore rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.
They were sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. The Pattinampakkam police have registered a case and arrested Kubendran, who engaged the workers.
