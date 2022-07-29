Two asphyxiated while cleaning a well near Perungudi

A 55-year-old worker first fainted inside the well and the second worker rushed to his rescue

Two persons were killed while cleaning a well near Perungudi on Friday.

The police said Saravanan, a resident of Annai Santhiya Nagar 13th Cross Street of Kallukuttai located near Perungudi, had engaged Kalidoss of Neelankarai, for cleaning his well. The 55-year-old Kalidoss entered the well which was more than seven feet deep and was engaged in cleaning the well when he suddenly fainted after inhaling poisonous gas. The house owner, Saravanan, on seeing Kalidoss faint inside the well, rushed to his rescue and got asphyxiated.

Immediately, the residents alerted the Thoraipakkam police. The police, with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, removed the two bodies and sent them to the Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem.

The Thoraipakkam police have filed a case and are investigating.