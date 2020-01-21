Two asphyxiate in sewage pumping well at Mogappair

Two workers died in Nolambur after one accidentally fell into a sewage pumping well and another jumped in in an effort to rescue him. The two were carrying out welding work on a grille gate for the well, police said.

The victims have been identified as Prakash, 24, and Kannan, 45, of Padi. They were engaged by a private contractor. The sewage pumping well is operated by Chennai Metrowater and is located on Nolambur Road, Reddypalayam, Mogappair.

Since it was open for long, the authorities decided to close it with a grille gate by engaging a contractor. Around 12.45 p.m on Monday, the two workers were welding the grille gate to close the well. Prakash accidentally fell into the pit. Kannan, with the help of others, went into the well using a rope. He also fainted inside. Then, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel were alerted.

Personnel from the fire station at Ambattur reached the spot and entered the well with protective gear. Within a few minutes, they emerged with both workers. Prakash was dead and Kannan was unconscious and rushed to Kilpauk Government General Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Nolambur police registered a case against the contractor under Section 304A (Causing death by negligence)and other provisions of IPC.