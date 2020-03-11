Two arrested under Goondas Act

TIRUVANNAMALAI

11 March 2020 22:35 IST

Tiruvannamalai District Collector K. S. Kandasamy issued orders on Wednesday to arrest two people, accused under the Goondas Act. The accused were earlier arrested by Kannamanagalam and Thanipadi police.

According to police sources, G. Vinod, 29, of Keezhnagar in Arni taluk, was arrested last month on charges of illegal sand mining and attempt-to-murder. The accused was intercepted by police team led by sub-inspector Vingayagamurthi. E. Venkatraman, 30, of Virupatchi village in Thandarampattu taluk was secured by the police for illicit brewing in February.

