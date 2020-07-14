Two arrested on charge of smuggling ganja from A.P.

CHENNAI

14 July 2020 00:17 IST

The city police on Monday arrested two suspects who were found smuggling ganja in a goods carrier into the city from Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh.

Following information, a special team of police personnel from Kothawalchavadi and North Beach mounted surveillance over Grand Northern Road near Red Hills and intercepted a mini truck on Sunday night.

The police said that there were 21 bags of ganja, weighing 42 kg, hidden inside huge loads of onion sacks. The police arrested two accused — Gnanaraj, 23 from Perambur and Purushothaman, 22 from Kodungaiyur — who were carrying the contraband on instructions from a dealer in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

Advertising

Advertising

The Red Hills police registered a case and remanded the duo under judicial custody.