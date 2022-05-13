Two arrested in Odisha for running prostitution ring in Chennai

The arrested were operating from Bhubaneshwar using social media

The Anti-Vice Squad of Greater Chennai Police arrested two men in Bhubaneshwar in Odisha for running a prostitution ring in star hotels and service apartments in the city through social media.

Following complaints, Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal constituted a special team to trace and arrest the offenders. The team received information about Jyoti Ranjan Jena, 30, of Cuttack and Krishna Chandra Swain, 27, of Puri district, in Odisha running a prostitution ring in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police arrested the two on Tuesday in Bhubaneshwar after posing as clients on social media. The accused two lured many women from other States into prostitution in star hotels and service apartments in the city, the police said. The two were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court in the city.