Two arrested in Chennai for stealing iron boxes

July 14, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police on Thursday arrested two suspects who allegedly stole iron boxes in and around Triplicane. As many as 38 iron boxes, ₹12,000 and a two-wheeler were seized.

The police said V. Rasu, 55, who works from a push cart on Appavu Street, Triplicane, preferred a complaint at Triplicane Police Station alleging that his iron box went missing from the push cart.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and inquiry conducted by Triplicane police. Police arrested two suspects S. Ajayan, 43, of Tondiarpet and P. Ramachandran, 49, of Ernavur and recovered 38 iron boxes from the two. Investigation revealed that the duo had stolen iron boxes from push carts parked on the roadsides from Triplicane, Nungambakkam, Mylapore, Abiramapuram, Royapettah, Teynampet and Foreshore Estate areas.

Inquiry revealed that 25 cases are pending against Ajayan. After inquiry, both the accused were produced before a court on Thursday and remanded.

