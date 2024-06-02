Two arrested in Chennai for kidnapping and extortion 

The Chennai police have arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnapping of a laptop shop owner from Royapettah and the extortion of money from him.

Police said Javid Saibuddin, 30 of Mirbashi Ali Street, Royapettah, runs a laptop shop in Burma Bazaar. On May 17, an unidentified woman called him over the phone. She invited him to a party that night at a house in Karpagam Avenue 2nd Street in R.A. Puram. Javid went in his car to the house mentioned by the caller. When he got there, four persons who had come there in another car threatened and kidnaped him, and took him to a house in Ayappakkam, where they kept him confined, and stole ₹10,000, two mobile phones and a watch from him.

They also demanded a ₹50 lakh ransom from him. Javid contacted his younger brother to arrange for the ransom to be paid. After the ransom was paid, the kidnappers dropped Javid in Chetpet and fled from there. A case was registered and investigated based on a complaint filed by Javid at the Foreshore Estate police station.

Following the investigation, the police traced the caller and found that it was V. Soniya, 24 of Porur and arrested her on May 27. Based on her confession, the police on Saturday, June 1, arrested two more suspects who have been identified as Thamim Ansari, 33 and S. Srinivasan, 44, of Triplicane. Cash amounting to ₹1.90 lakh and three mobile phones were seized from them.

Further investigations disclosed that Soniya was friends with two men, Vasanth and Gokul, of Teynampet. Gokul, Vasanth and Soniya planned to extort money from Javid Saibuddin after getting to know that he was wealthy. Soniya called Javid to lure him to a location, while Gokul and his friends abducted him.

The police are on the lookout for the other persons involved in the crime, including Gokul and Vasanth.

