Two held in Chennai for duping people by promising them government jobs

The Chennai City Police arrested two persons on the charge of cheating several persons of lakhs of rupees by falsely promising them government jobs.

The police said that the victims of the alleged crime submitted petitions to the City Police Commissioner’s office, alleging that a person claiming to be an assistant of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin promised them government jobs in return for money.

He neither got them the jobs nor returned their money, the complainants alleged.

Based on their complaints, the Central Crime Branch police registered a case. Upon investigation, they found that a father and son had been allegedly using fake signatures of Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to cheat the complainants. The duo, identified as Damodharan, who works as a professor at a private college, and Harish, was arrested from their house in Tambaram.

