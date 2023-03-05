ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested in Bengaluru for Perambur jewellery shop burglary

March 05, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The police said two had facilitated the gang to break the iron shutter and also helped the gang to steal a car and change its number plate

The Hindu Bureau

L. Gajendran

O. Divakar

The Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested two persons suspected to have been involved in the burglary of a jewellery showroom on Paper Mills Road in Perambur on February 10.

A senior police officer said: “They were part of a gang involved in the burglary and helped the four main accused. Our special team traced the two in Bengaluru.”

Police identified them as L. Gajendran, 33, and O. Divakar, 28, of Karnataka. They were arrested in Bengaluru and remanded in judicial custody after being brought to the city. The police said Gajendran had facilitated the gang to break the iron shutter and Divakar was the driver.

Car stolen

Both abetted the gang to steal a car and change the number plate. Further investigation is on to trace the four members who are the main suspects. The accused drilled a hole in the metal shutters of J.L. Gold Palace, a jewellery showroom, on Paper Mills road, Perambur, using a welding equipment to gain entry, and looted 8.5 kg of gold and diamonds from the shop’s safe on the night of February 9.

