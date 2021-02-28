Two arrested in Aminjikarai murder

CHENNAI

28 February 2021 16:17 IST

The two have been remanded in judicial custody.

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the alleged murder of a 47-year-old woman and an attack on her daughter in Aminjikarai on Friday.

The suspects have been identified as Anthony and Balaji of Pulianthope and they have previous cases against them. The two have been remanded in judicial custody.

According to police, Jayanthi lived with her husband Kamala Kannan, a driver and financier, and her daughter Monica at Vellala street, Aminjikarai. Monika is a final year engineering student and is also working in a BPO during the lockdown period as the college was not there.

Advertising

Advertising

It is alleged that Monika was sleeping in her room, when she felt someone strangling her. When she opened her eyes, she realised that a man was trying to kill her. He stabbed her with a knife on her face and hands and fled the spot. When she tried to chase him, she reportedly spotted a man attacking her mother with a weapon.

As she raised an alarm, the two fled the spot. Neighbours rushed the two to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, but Jayanthi succumbed to injuries in the incident. Police said that Monica is safe. “We nabbed the two with the help of CCTV footage,” said a police officer.

Police is investigating the motive behind the murder. “It is suspected that they came to loot the house based on information provided by an informant. We are trying to nab him,” said an officer.