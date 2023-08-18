ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for trying to use counterfeit currency in Chennai

August 18, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police also seized counterfeit notes of a face value of ₹45.2 lakh, as well as a printing and cutting machine and other equipment from the suspects

The Hindu Bureau

Counterfeit notes and equipment was seized from the suspects | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chennai police on Friday, arrested two persons who allegedly attempted to use counterfeit notes of ₹500 denominations in Nungambakkam, and also seized notes of a face value of ₹42 lakh from them. 

Police said Mani, 26, of Pushpa Nagar, runs a vegetable shop opposite to the Valluvar Kottam bus stand. On the evening of Thursday, August 17, 2023, one person bought vegetables at his shop and gave him four ₹500 notes. On receiving the notes, Mani suspected that they were fake, and immediately informed the police control room.

A team from the Nungambakkam police went to his shop and investigated.  As the notes were found to be counterfeit, the police team took the customer to the police station and interrogated him. The customer was Annamalai, 65, an ex-service man from Balaji Nagar, Pallikaranai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After interrogating him, on the orders of Additional Commissioner of Police, South, Prem Anand Sinha and under the direct supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Triplicane Deshmukh Sekar Sanjay, the police team arrested Annamalai and his friend Subramanian, 62, an advocate from Virugambakkam, who had printed counterfeit currency in ₹500 denominations, with printing and cutting machines in Virugambakkam.

Police also seized the counterfeit currency, printing machine, paper cutting machine, money counting machine and other equipment. Further investigations are under way. Both the suspects were produced in a court after interrogation.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US