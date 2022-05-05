Two arrested for threatening police officials in Chromepet

The Chitlapakkam Police arrested two persons for abusing and not allowing police officials to perform their duty on Sunday. The two accused were later remanded in judicial custody.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said a police team was involved in routine vehicle check near the Radha nagar Main Road, Chromepet, when Vigneshwaran on a two-wheeler was intercepted for talking on the mobile phone while driving.

Angry on being stopped, he called up his brother Silambarasan who came to the spot and abused the police officials for stopping the vehicle. He also threatened the police officials. Immediately the team arrested the duo and filed a case under four sections for abusing and threatening the police personnel.

The accused Silambarasan has already been booked for traffic violation last year and had similarly threatened a police constable back then, the police said. A video portraying that the two accused, who run a small hotel in the locality, were arrested for not giving the policemen food was false, said a senior police officer.