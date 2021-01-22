Chennai

Two arresting for theft at men’s hostel

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing laptops and cellphones from a men’s hostel in Sholinganallur.

The police said Sasikumar, 26, a software professional, had gone to sleep in his room on Ponniamman Koil Street, Sholinganallur, on Tuesday morning, leaving the door ajar. When he woke up at noon, he found his laptop and cellphone missing. He lodged a complaint at the Semmanchery police station.

A special team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police John Victor scrutinised the CCTV footage and traced the accused. The names of the accused were given as Balaji, 30, of Tondiarpet and Surya, 28, of Kasimedu. The police recovered two laptops and six cellphones from them.

Comments
Related Articles

Pattabiram residents want bridge work to be speeded up

Thirumangalam residents want service lane restored

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Brahadish R.V, second prize in Keyboard, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Pranav Vishwanathan, first prize in Keyboard, 20-40 years

Octogenarian murdered by son-in-law over property dispute in Chennai

Undeterred by COVID-19 losses, transgender person starts mobile tea shop in Chennai

Dense fog blankets Chennai, visibility drops to below 50 metre

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: B. Shwetha, third prize in Vocal Thukkada, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: K. Akshay, second prize in Vocal Thukkada, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Janhavi Swaminathan, second prize in Vocal Thukkada, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sahana Kaushik, first prize in Vocal Thukkada, 0 to 12 years

States lack legislative competence to reserve seats in medical admissions: Centre

Business delegation from south India to tour Africa

Man murders wife in front of stepdaughter

Rahul Gandhi tweets against Kattupalli port expansion

HC rejects plea for directive to State on internal reservation within MBC quota

Sewage treatment plants in city set to be revamped

Tangedco expects higher demand in 2021 summer

Water recycling set to begin by year end

Police open exclusive phone number to get information from the public in Ambattur

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2021 7:11:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/two-arrested-for-theft-at-mens-hostel-in-sholinganallur/article33636494.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY