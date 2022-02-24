Two arrested for swindling ₹1.09 crore

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested two accused, including a partner and a staff of a private firm, for allegedly swindling funds of ₹1.09 crore by forging signatures on cheques.

The duo was arrested following a complaint from S. Harikrishnan of Thirumullaivoyal who owns Nu Tech Designs. He alleged that R.K. Bhaskar, 39, of Vinayagapuram, who was partner in the firm and Kamesh alias Kamesh Kumar, 42, of Perambur Barracks Road, who was a cashier, forged Mr. Harikrishnan's signature on cheques. The duo had withdrawn ₹1.09 crore from the bank account of the firm. They were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.