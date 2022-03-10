Two arrested for submitting forged documents

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested a 34-year-old woman and another accused of submitting fake property documents in a court as a surety for granting bail.

The police said a staff member of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court lodged a complaint with the CCB alleging that Divya of Kodungaiyur had submitted a property document, which was found to be forged, as a surety in the court for releasing her on bail. Based on the complaint, the Forgery Wing investigated and arrested Divya and Gopal, 67, of Kavarapettai who allegedly abetted her in preparing the forged document.

Meanwhile, the CCB also arrested Sanjay Kumar Sharma alias Sharma, 51, from Ludhiana, Punjab, on charges of cheating an advertising firm in Chennai of ₹75 lakh. He was absconding for seven years.