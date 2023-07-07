ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for stealing mobile phone from bus passenger in Chennai 

July 07, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The North Beach police have arrested two persons who stole mobile phones from a passenger in a bus.

The police said on Wednesday evening, when P. Nagarajan, 30, of Chepauk, was boarding a bus at Parry’s Corner, he felt that someone picked his mobile phone. Immediately, Mr. Nagarajan raised an alarm. Then two persons got down from the bus and ran. Mr. Nagarajan and other passengers chased them and caught the two and handed them over to the police at the North Beach station.

The police arrested the two who were identified as R. Sanjay, 21, of Old Washermenpet, and T. Karthik Raja, 22, of Chengalpattu and recovered the stolen mobile phone from them.

