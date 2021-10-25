Two arrested for stealing mini-trucks

CHENNAI

Several vehicles worth ₹1 crore seized

A two-member gang involved in stealing mini-trucks in various places of the city was apprehended by a police team of Arumbakkam station on Sunday.

The names of the arrested were given as T. Augustin Eden Inbaraj of Kanniyakumari district and M. Thangapandian of Madurai. They have more than 40 cases of robbery and theft registered against them in various places in the State. Augustin used to steal vehicles parked on the roadside.

A police official of Arumbakkam station said a complaint was filed by Navin Raj of Kannappan Nagar, after his mini-truck parked on the road near his house was stolen in August. Based on CCTV footage in the locality, the police identified the accused and nabbed them on Sunday morning.

The police recovered eight mini-trucks, one heavy vehicle and two sports utility vehicles, together estimated at more than ₹1 crore.