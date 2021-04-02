Two arrested for lifting bikes in and around Tambaram

CHENNAI

Two persons were arrested on the charge of lifting bikes parked on the road in and around Tambaram.

The names of the accused were given as E. Rajasekar, 42, and K. Manikandan, 26, of Perumbakkam.

The police seized 10 bikes from them. They were arrested based on a complaint from T. Ponnusamy of Kundrathur, whose bike parked near a hospital was stolen on March 27.

A police team solved the case after scrutiny of CCTV camera footage.

The police said the duo roamed the area during the day, observing bikes parked in secluded locations.

Late in the night, the two broke the locks and reportedly rode away with the vehicles.

They had stolen bikes from Tambaram, Selaiyur and Pallavaram and were involved in offences in other police station limits, said the police.