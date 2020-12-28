Two arrested for snatching cellphones

Police recovered a bike and stolen mobile phone from them

The Semmancheri police on Monday arrested two suspects who allegedly snatched mobile phones from people.

The names of the arrested were given as Karthi alias Kozhi Karthi, 21, and Siva alias “Karuppu” Siva, 24, of Tsunami Nagar. During night rounds, a special team of police personnel, led by crime inspector Malathi, intercepted the duo on their high-end bike and arrested them as they gave evasive replies.

The interrogation revealed that they were possessing a stolen mobile and they were on their way to indulge in more mobile snatching from people walking alone on the roads, said the police.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old youth was arrested by Semmancheri police for allegedly committing a house break-in. The suspect was identified as Santhosh, 20, of Perumbakkam. He was arrested based on a complaint from A. Christie, 53, of Sholinganallur. Christie complained to the police that a person trespassed into the house and made away with 17 sovereigns of gold jewellery from his house last March. The police recovered two sovereigns and 40 g of silver articles from the suspect.