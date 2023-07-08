HamberMenu
Two arrested for snatching mobile phones in K.K. Nagar

July 08, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The K.K. Nagar police arrested two men for allegedly snatching mobile phones and seized eight handsets and two motorcycles from them.

R. Elavarasan, 29, of Thiruthuraipoondi, lodged a complaint that two persons riding a two-wheeler snatched his mobile phone while he was walking at Anna Main Road in K.K Nagar on July 4. On scrutinising CCTV footage, the police arrested P. Sathish, 19, of MGR Nagar and M. Parthipan, 21, of K.K. Nagar. The two were involved in cases of cellphone snatching in and around the K.K. Nagar, the police said.

