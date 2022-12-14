Two arrested for snatching gold chain from woman councillor

December 14, 2022 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Fort police apprehended two persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a woman councillor.

While the victim, Saraswathi, was walking near the War Memorial, two persons riding a motorcycle snatched her gold chain weighing three-and-a-half sovereigns.

On investigation, the police found Abdul Jaffer, 23, of Tondiarpet and a juvenile involved in the offence. Abdul Jaffer has been remanded in judicial custody while the juvenile has been sent to a special home.

