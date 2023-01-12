ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for smuggling ganja from A.P. 

January 12, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) has arrested two persons who allegedly smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh and seized 13 kg of the contraband from them.

Following a tip-off, the PEW intensified surveillance and intercepted two persons who were standing near the private bus stand at Koyambedu. They were interrogated and the contraband that they were hiding was recovered from them. The two allegedly smuggled the ganja from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, said the police.

The accused were identified as I. Kalyanasundaram, 26, of Mathichiyam, Madurai district and S. Adin, 20, of Ponmanai, Kanniyakumari district. Both had previous criminal cases for offences such as theft and drug peddling.

