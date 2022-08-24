Two arrested for smuggling ganja from A.P.

Police seize 9 kg of ganja from the suspects near Independence Day park

Special Correspondent Chennai
August 24, 2022 21:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nungambakkam police on Wednesday arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly smuggling ganja into the city from Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a tip-off, a special police team intercepted a duo moving in a suspicious manner near the Independence Day Park. On searching their bags, the police found 9 kg of ganja. The police arrested the two who were identified as B. Baskar, 36, of Thiruverkadu and Sheebajothi, 31, of Kodambakkam.

MDMA powder seized

Meanwhile, the SRM police arrested a drug peddler with a huge quantity of psychotropic substances.

The arrested, who has been identified as Arunkumar, 29, was nabbed near Mugalivakkam junction. The police team seized MDMA powder weighing 13 g, ecstasy pills weighing 2.6 g, LSD stamp weighing 0.14 g and ₹10,000 from the accused.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested man reportedly confessed that he purchased the psychotropic drugs online using a private web browser. The accused browsed the dark net to search the drug dealers and drug markets. He established contact with the drug dealers and communicated with them over encrypted chat applications wherein he placed purchase orders by providing his house address for delivery. The payment was made through cryptocurrency. On payment, the drug dealer sent the consignment through a registered post. He collected the consignment and sold the psychotropic drugs to his contacts, said the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
narcotics & drug trafficking
organized crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app