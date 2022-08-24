Two arrested for smuggling ganja from A.P.

The Nungambakkam police on Wednesday arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly smuggling ganja into the city from Andhra Pradesh.

Following a tip-off, a special police team intercepted a duo moving in a suspicious manner near the Independence Day Park. On searching their bags, the police found 9 kg of ganja. The police arrested the two who were identified as B. Baskar, 36, of Thiruverkadu and Sheebajothi, 31, of Kodambakkam.

MDMA powder seized

Meanwhile, the SRM police arrested a drug peddler with a huge quantity of psychotropic substances.

The arrested, who has been identified as Arunkumar, 29, was nabbed near Mugalivakkam junction. The police team seized MDMA powder weighing 13 g, ecstasy pills weighing 2.6 g, LSD stamp weighing 0.14 g and ₹10,000 from the accused.

The arrested man reportedly confessed that he purchased the psychotropic drugs online using a private web browser. The accused browsed the dark net to search the drug dealers and drug markets. He established contact with the drug dealers and communicated with them over encrypted chat applications wherein he placed purchase orders by providing his house address for delivery. The payment was made through cryptocurrency. On payment, the drug dealer sent the consignment through a registered post. He collected the consignment and sold the psychotropic drugs to his contacts, said the police.