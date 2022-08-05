Chennai

Two arrested for sharing obscene pictures of a colleague

The Nandambakkam police arrested two men for sharing morphed pictures of their woman colleague.

On Wednesday, Jerold Periyanayagam, 31, of Kaladipet made a video call over the mobile phone to his colleague R. Surender, 28, of Sathuma Nagar. The police said the former switched on the front camera and while on video-call, he captured the video of a woman colleague who was sitting behind him. At the other end, Surender who received the video sent back a screenshot of her morphed image in an obscene manner with a comment to his friend’s mobile phone.

Suspecting something as the two giggled looking at her and their phones, she quickly snatched the phone and was shocked to see her morphed pictures. She lodged a complaint with the police.

Nandambakkam police registered a case under Sections 354(D)(Stalking) of IPC and 4 of TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and arrested the two.

