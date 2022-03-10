Two arrested for sexually assaulting a junior artiste actor in Valasaravakkam

March 10, 2022

The two men also allegedly robbed her of cash and gold chain

Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a junior artist in Valasaravakkam police station. The police said the victim was 36-year-old woman, who acted in minor roles in films and has been living in a rented house after she separated from her husband. According to her complaint, she answered the door at 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday when somebody pressed the calling bell. A person entered the house brandishing a knife at her and gagged her. He allegedly raped her. He took her to a room and again sexually assaulted her and filmed the act. Later, another person came in and committed the same crime. The duo robbed her of ₹50,000 and four-and-a-half sovereigns of gold chain. Based on her complaint, the police arrested S. Selvakumar, 21, of Maduravoyal and R. Kannadasan, 37, of Ramapuram.



