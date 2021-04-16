Chennai

Two arrested for sexual assaults

Personnel attached to the Thirumangalam all-women police station have arrested two offenders in connection with the sexual assault of a minor girl and a boy reported from two different places.

A couple living in the Anna Nagar police station limits lodged a complaint against a 55-year-old man who frequently visited their tea shop. The police nabbed P. Jayapal, of Anna Nagar West, who allegedly sexually assaulted their child. The police also arrested Nithyaraj alias Saravanan, 35, who sexually assaulted a 17-year-old.

