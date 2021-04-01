Two arrested for sexual abuse of children

CHENNAI

01 April 2021 01:07 IST

The All Women Police, Royapuram, on Wednesday arrested a 46-year-old man, who allegedly sexually assaulted a six year-old girl.

Police said the offender from Muthamizh Nagar lured the victim, who was playing on the road near her house at 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday by offering chocolates. He then took her to his house and sexually assaulted her. She escaped from his clutches and complained to her mother. The police booked him under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, the All Women Police, Tambaram, arrested a 25-year-old youth for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl child. When the child was alone at her house in a suburb at 4 p.m. on March 25, he sexually assaulted her.

Based on her mother’s complaint, the police investigated and traced the accused who belonged to Cheyyur, Chengalpattu district. He was remanded in judicial custody.