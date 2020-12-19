Two arrested for setting bus to fire

CHENNAI

The vehicle had run over a PMK functionary last Monday

The Pattabiram police arrested two persons for setting fire to a private bus that ran over a PMK functionary in Amuthur Medu near Pattabiram last Monday.

Karthik, 42, a PMK functionary, was run over by the bus, coming from Tiruttani. On witnessing this, some of his relatives threw stones at the bus and set fire to it. The police registered a case and undertook an investigation, based on a complaint by the owner of the bus. The police arrested Selvakumar, 23, and Keerthirajan, 31. They were remanded to judicial custody, in this connection.

