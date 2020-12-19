Chennai

Two arrested for setting bus to fire

The Pattabiram police arrested two persons for setting fire to a private bus that ran over a PMK functionary in Amuthur Medu near Pattabiram last Monday.

Karthik, 42, a PMK functionary, was run over by the bus, coming from Tiruttani. On witnessing this, some of his relatives threw stones at the bus and set fire to it. The police registered a case and undertook an investigation, based on a complaint by the owner of the bus. The police arrested Selvakumar, 23, and Keerthirajan, 31. They were remanded to judicial custody, in this connection.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2020 2:23:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/two-arrested-for-setting-bus-to-fire/article33369131.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY