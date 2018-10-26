Two arrested for selling beedis with fake logo

The police on Wednesday arrested two persons for selling locally made beedis under a famous beedi company’s brand name in R.K. Nagar and surrounding areas for the past several months.

According to the police, Josy Tharakan, 46 — the manager of a beedi company — lodged a complaint with the R.K. Nagar police station a few days ago, stating that a group of people were selling fake beedis under the name of his company.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and after investigation, arrested Shanmugavel, 38, and Ramkumar, 22, both from Moopanar Nagar, Korrukupet. The police found that they had purchased the beedis from local manufacturers for a low price.

“They sold them at a higher price with the label of the famous beedi company. We are trying to find out where they printed the labels from,” said a police officer. A total of 5000 beedis, two bundles of labels and ₹5,200 in cash were seized from the two.

The two have been remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is on.