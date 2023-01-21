ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for selling land through impersonation

January 21, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The central crime branch of Avadi Police Commissionerate has arrested two persons for allegedly selling land belonging to an octogenarian by impersonation and forgery.

According to the police, Fasil Leonard, 84, of Madhavaram Milk Depot had bought land measuring 2,400 sq. ft. from Prakash in Veppampattu. Recently, he learnt that the land had been sold. On enquiry, he learnt that the accused, R. Prathap, 39, of Ayanavaram and M. Jeeva alias Periyasamy, 44, of Saligramam, impersonated him and created a power of attorney document. The two then sold the property to S. Anjali Devi for ₹45 lakh and registered the document, said the police.

The police arrested Prathap and Periyasamy on charges of impersonation and forgery.

