Two arrested for selling hash oil near Pallavaram market 

December 16, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The prohibition and enforcement wing of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate on Wednesday arrested two youths for allegedly selling hash oil and other contraband to students in colleges. 

Following a tip-off on the suspicious movement of drug peddlers in Tambaram Police Commissionerate, a enforcement wing stepped up vigil. The police intercepted two youth who were riding a motorcycle near Pallavaram market.

On searching their motorcycle, the police recovered 35 bottles of hash oil containing 10 ml each. The two were identified as R. Rithik, 22, of Saidapet and his associate D. Ragavan, 22, of CIT Nagar, Saidapet. Rithik had been involved in ganja peddling and was arrested by Saidapet police.  Both were jailed after being produced in a court. 

In Tambaram Police Commissionerate jurisdictions, 124 cases were booked and 271 offenders were arrested for drug peddling this year. Over 427 kg ganja, 100 gram cocaine, 46 methamphetamine, 105 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, 11,783 painkiller tablets and other substances were recovered so far this year. As many as 33 accused, who were arrested for drug offences, were detained under the Goondas Act.

